Salesforce completes acquisition of MuleSoft

Salesforce said it has completed acquisition of MuleSoft, the provider of the platforms for building application networks. With MuleSoft, Salesforce will accelerate customers’ digital transformations, enabling them to unlock data across legacy systems, cloud apps and devices to make smarter, faster decisions and create highly differentiated, connected experiences for their customers.

Companies of every size and industry need to transform how they do business in the digital age to innovate faster, deliver differentiated customer experiences and increase operational efficiency. MuleSoft will continue to build toward its vision for the application network with Anypoint Platform, connecting any application, data source and device—whether it touches Salesforce or not. Anypoint Platform will also be available as part of the Salesforce Integration Cloud, which—along with other complementary tools—will make it easy for customers to surface any data regardless of where it resides to deliver intelligent, connected customer experiences across all channels and touchpoints.

“Every company is undergoing a digital transformation and integration has never been more strategic,” said Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO, Salesforce. “Now with MuleSoft, Salesforce will enable customers to connect all of the information throughout their enterprise across all public and private clouds and data sources—radically enhancing innovation. I am thrilled to welcome MuleSoft to the Salesforce Ohana.”