Sameer Garde replaces Dinesh Malkani as Cisco India and SAARC President

Tech giant Cisco has named former Philips Healthcare executive, Sameer Garde as president for its India and SAARC operations. He succeeds Dinesh Malkani, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. When contacted, Cisco confirmed the development.

“Sameer Garde will join the company on August 1, 2017 and take over as President, Cisco India & SAARC,” it said in an emailed response. Malkani will continue to be associated with the company as strategic advisor till September 2017 to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, it added.

Garde will be responsible for Cisco’s senior-level external engagement, including those with government and industry associations. “This is the perfect time for Sameer to become Cisco India and SAARC’s next president. With our mission to provide the government and customers the right foundation for their digital initiatives, Sameer will play an integral role in our continued growth and innovation,” Cisco Asia-Pacific and Japan President Irving Tan said.

Garde said the focus in India is to continue to move with speed, clarity and simplicity to be the strategic partner for companies and the government. “We will continue our long-term strategic focus on India through our investments in innovation, skills training and digital transformation,” he added.

On verticals/business units that he believes will help reach the USD 2 billion India revenue target, Garde said the company continues to see strong momentum across service providers, bank and financial institutions and the government. “Areas like manufacturing, education and healthcare will also help us drive growth in India,” he said.

Prior to joining Cisco, Garde has been in the advisory role to startups including CtrlS Datacentres Ltd, IQLECT, BonOrganik and Shotang India. He has also served as President, South Asia at Philips Healthcare and has helped set up the enterprise business for Samsung India.