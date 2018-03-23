SAP India software solutions are now available at Amazon India

SAP India has launched a number of software solutions for purchase on Amazon India, beginning with SAP Crystal Reports, 2016 and SAP Lumira, Standard Edition. SAP India has launched a number of software solutions for purchase on Amazon India (Amazon.in), beginning with SAP Crystal Reports, 2016 and SAP Lumira, Standard Edition. Company said it is part of the efforts put forth by the SAP Digital team to make it easy for everyone to do business with SAP – from discovery to adoption, and purchase to renewal.

“SAP is committed to delivering a consumer-grade, digital experience to our customers, allowing them to more easily access the SAP portfolio – no matter where they are,” said Bertram Schulte, chief digital officer, SAP. “We are doing this not only through SAP’s digital channels like the SAP Store and SAP App Center, but third-party marketplaces like Amazon as well. We go where our customer are.”

Integration with third-party marketplaces such as Amazon are critical for the growth. This will allow SAP to drive incubation and innovation with existing products, address specialty markets with targeted solutions, and help customers prepare for the long-tail impact of business transformation.

With SAP products now available on Amazon in India, SAP now offers solutions for purchase on a total of five regional Amazon sites: the U.S., U.K., German and France. In the coming weeks, SAP plans to onboard additional offerings on Amazon in India, including openSAP course reactivations, other variants of SAP Crystal Reports and SAP SQL Anywhere. By allowing customers to digitally buy the solutions they need for the job at hand, at the sites they visit regularly, customers can make a purchase on their timeline – no matter when or where that might be.