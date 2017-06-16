SAP India to train 1 mn on digital technologies by 2019

SAP India aims to impart digital literacy to one million people in the country by 2019 through partnerships with ITC and Larsen & Toubro Public Charitable Trust (LTPCT). As part of its ‘Code Unnati’ programme, SAP India plans to offer employment-led digital literacy and software skills to citizens, including students, women and the differently- abled.

“We run a similar programme in Africa, where we have created half a million employment opportunities. In India, we want to equip citizens with the most pertinent IT skills that will make them more relevant in the job market,” said SAP Indian Subcontinent president and MD, Deb Deep Sengupta.

SAP will provide technology infrastructure and expertise on course curriculum. ITC and LTPCT, on the other hand, will enable outreach in far-flung, tribal areas to ensure monitoring and evaluation. The company will also set up 100 code unnati Community Services Centres to provide training to ‘Sarpanchs’ (Village Council administrators) and educate local citizens on effective utilisation of various available e-services.

In the pilot phase till next year, the initiative will focus on rural areas of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. It will also reach out to areas in urban demographies in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad.