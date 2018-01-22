SAP launches i360 initiative to enable Industry 4.0 curriculum at engineering colleges

To enable academic institutions comply with new model engineering curriculum set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced launch of i360 program, an Innovation 4.0 Accelerator program for the academic sector in the country. The program aims to upskill engineering students on next-generation technologies such as Internet of Things, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics and analytics by leveraging the SAP Leonardo portfolio.

As part of i360, SAP will set up innovation labs to train & certify students in the next-generation technologies. The training will be delivered through SAP Learning Hub, a special package created by SAP Education bundled with e-learning courses.

To facilitate the mandatory induction programme and internships to be undergone by the students, SAP will leverage its industry connect with INDUS (SAP User Group for the Indian subcontinent) and help create opportunities for students to apply their knowledge on innovation projects and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

InnovatioNext will set up the lab that will impart training and hold faculty enablement workshops on the i360 tools. The first innovation lab in the country as part of the i360 program was launched at Symbiosis Skills and Open University (SSOU) in Pune.

“Through i360, our aim is to create a next-generation of industry-ready work-force from every technical institute in India,” said Neeraj Athalye, Head – S/4HANA, GST Adoption and Leonardo, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “Students will have the knowledge & hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies that will help take up the technical quotient of our country to the next level, as advocated by AICTE and the Government of India.”

“There is an increasing demand for professionals who can contribute to the new digital wave induced by disruptive technologies across the world. Our partnership with SAP will imbibe the much-needed spirit of digital in students who will go on to accelerate innovation driven growth in organizations globally,” said Pravin Rajpal, Founder, InnovatioNext.