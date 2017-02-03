SAP launches SAP S/4HANA private cloud for midsized companies

SAP recently announced the launch of SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud, a next generation business suite tailored for midsize companies, which will be available at a simple and affordable subscription pricing.

With increased impetus for digital, cashless transactions and a unified, transparent taxation regime, companies will need to gear up for rapid growth while balancing business control with the agility to capitalize on emerging opportunities. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition, midsize companies will benefit from the innovation, flexibility, and functionality of SAP S/4HANA enterprise management solution and derive the benefit of effortless scalability, ease of implementation and management.

The SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud will provide the perfect platform for businesses that are at the cusp of making strategic shift to digital. Available in a modular subscription pricing without any upfront capital investment, this solution offers enterprise-caliber data security and faster time to value allowing SMEs to go digital within weeks on predefined services.

“The recommendations in the Union Budget 2017 are tailored to accelerate growth for midsize companies,” said Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “Our commitment, through SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud, is to provide each and every Indian business the opportunity to tap into the power and potential of SAP HANA as they pave the way towards a pervasive digital business.”