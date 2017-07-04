SAP Names Scott Russell President of SAP Asia Pacific Japan

In his new role, Scott will be responsible for growing SAP’s business and presence in the APJ region, including Australia/New Zealand, Japan, Korea, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia

SAP SE announced that Scott Russell has been appointed president of SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ). In his new role, Scott will be responsible for growing SAP’s business and presence in the APJ region, including Australia/New Zealand, Japan, Korea, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. He brings more than 20 years of experience in management, technology and consulting to this role.

“Our customers are looking to SAP for a vision of their digital future and for flexibility and choice in the way they consume technology,” said Jennifer Morgan, SAP Executive Board Member and president, Americas and Asia Pacific Japan. “In a region as diverse as APJ, the opportunity has never been bigger for SAP to continue to transform our customers’ businesses and help them grow and thrive in the 21st century economy. Scott’s vision and commitment to the customer, together with his impressive technology background and leadership experience, make him the right leader to help write the next chapter of SAP APJ’s growth and innovation story.”

Scott was previously president and managing director for SAP Southeast Asia (SEA). He was instrumental in driving strategy, operations and sustainable growth for SAP across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and other emerging markets in SEA. Between 2014 and 2016, he was the chief operating officer (COO) for SAP in APJ. In this role, he was responsible for providing leadership and direction to SAP’s multifunctional sales and operations organizations, driving productivity improvements and significantly contributing to the achievement of revenue and profitability targets. Prior to the APJ COO role, he was senior vice president of SAP APJ Services. Before joining SAP, Scott was a managing consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers and led the Systems Integration and Application Maintenance business for IBM Australia New Zealand.

“SAP is an innovation-driven company that has helped enterprises and small and midsize businesses digitalize and simplify, and our innovation is inspired by our vision to help the world run better and improve people’s lives,” said Russell. “The fourth industrial revolution has created unprecedented opportunity to fundamentally improve the state of Asia — across society, the economy and the environment. By infusing our innovation into our purpose, SAP’s innovative solutions, built on SAP HANA and in the cloud, empower private and public organizations in Asia Pacific to become sustainable digital businesses.”

He continued, “I am honored to lead the APJ business and to help create long-term value by addressing customers’ current and future needs with our end-to-end industry solutions.”

Scott succeeds Adaire Fox-Martin, who held the position of president of SAP APJ from February 2014 to April 2017. Adaire was recently promoted to the SAP Executive Board and together with Jennifer Morgan leads Global Customer Operations. Adaire oversees the SAP business in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Greater China.