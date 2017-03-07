SBI selects Trend Micro to deploy end point security solutions across 26,000 branches

Trend Micro has announced that it has deployed its’ Endpoint and server security solutions across more than 26000 branches of SBI in and outside India and over 275,000 endpoints. Trend Micro also secures 29,000 VM’s (Virtual Machines). This is a major milestone for Trend Micro that prides itself with having six among India’s 10 largest banks as their customer, using their flagship security products and with highest market share with the leading banks in India. SBI being the largest and biggest public sector Bank in India is placing huge emphasis on embracing technology, with investment priorities around Digitization, Cloud and Mobility, and the integration of security tools is a top priority for SBI.

“We not only protect customers who have already adopted the technology or who are already there on the high-end curve of the technology adoption, we also prepare customers to adopt those technologies faster. Five years back, we had done the initial deployment for SBI within record time of six months. The main pain area then was the large number of branch offices and the time lost in updating of signature AV patent file as there was little or slow connectivity of remote branches,” said Nilesh Jain, Country Manager – (India and SAARC), Trend Micro

“We have partnered with Trend Micro for their Endpoint, Gateway and Data Centre Security solutions. To secure our ‘crown jewels’ that are going to be hosted on these virtualized servers, we are also in the process of securing Trend Micro’s Data Centre Security solution – Deep Security that provides host based security capabilities such as Virtual Patching that detects and patches vulnerabilities automatically across all OS and Applications on the fly. This solution requires no down time to deploy and can be used across physical, virtual and cloud platforms,” said Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, DMD and CIO, SBI.

“While the attacks are real and only increasing day by day, Banks need to ensure that they have a robust framework in place to counter and contain these attacks. Globally as well as an India, the focus by hackers is on compromising the company’s digital assets, with a clear financial interest. The banking and financial industry is a key vertical for us, and for hackers it holds a goldmine of opportunity. We are confident that our endpoint security solutions will greatly enhance SBI’s security capabilities and keep hackers at bay,” said Mahendra Negi, Group CFO, Trend Micro.

“Making IT agile to deliver IT as a Service is going to be the focus in the coming years. Going Digital, Private Hybrid Cloud, Social Media and Cyber Security are going to be the key drivers to doing more and more transactions in the most secure possible way. We have been partnering with Trend Micro for the end point security and we have been focusing on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other modern technologies to transform our end channels where we can deliver customer service in simplest way and make out customers lives much more simple”, said Shiv Kumar Bhasin, CTO, State Bank of India.