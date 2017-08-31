Security of customer data is a key priority: Lenovo

Chinese tech giant Lenovo, which sells handsets under ‘Lenovo’ and ‘Motorola’ brands, has sent a detailed response to the government outlining the measures taken by it to ensure data security for its customers. The company – which termed security of customer data as a “key priority” – was among over 30 smartphone manufacturers that Ministry of IT and Electronics had written to on August 12 seeking details of safeguards adopted by them to protect customer data. “Yes, we have already responded. Security and safety is a key priority for us.

We work with governments as needed and comply with local regulations in all the markets we operate in,” Lenovo India Mobile Business Group (MBG) Country Head Sudhin Mathur told PTI. According to an IT and Electronics Ministry official, a dozen handset makers have sent in their responses, while some players have sought more time. The last date for submitting responses was August 28.

The objective of the entire exercise was to ensure that required data security measures are being taken with regard to hardware and software in mobile phones. The IT ministry had cited international and domestic reports about data leaks from mobile phones, and said devices and preloaded software and apps will be under scrutiny in the first phase. Motorola has also launched two new devices — Moto G5S and G5S Plus — priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

The Moto G5SPlus with dual rear cameras is available exclusively on Amazon and Moto Hubs, while Moto G5S is available at mobile retail stores. “The Moto G series is our most successful range. We have sold over 7 million units of various Moto G phones in India till date,” Mathur said