ServiceNow launches new R&D centre in India

The new innovation center in Hyderabad significantly expands ServiceNow’s local operations, and will support global R&D efforts in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and excellence in product engineering

ServiceNow announced further investment in Indian talent and technology with the opening of its new Hyderabad R&D Centre, located in the heart of the HITEC City’s premium IT park, Madhapur.

The new centre is ServiceNow’s first R&D operation in Asia and will support ServiceNow’s continued growth, with the company aiming to reach $4 billion in annual revenue in 2020. Serving regional and global clients, the facility will be home to product engineering teams developing ServiceNow’s next generation AI and machine learning capabilities.

The opening of the centre will double the number of ServiceNow employees in Hyderabad, with space for up to 1,000 staff. The Hyderabad office and Bengaluru operations represents ServiceNow’s largest R&D center outside the US.

The facility will significantly expand the Product Engineering, Product Management, Applications Development, Service Engineering, Product Operations and Customer Support teams in the region, covering all areas of ServiceNow’s product offerings including IT service management, human resource service delivery, customer service management and security operations. It will also house local HR, finance, sales and leadership teams.

Mitch Young, VP & GM of APJ, ServiceNow said: “Hyderabad is one of the region’s most exciting technology centres that has rapidly established itself as a global software development hub. With access to world-class talent, superior infrastructure and a thriving technology sector, the city is a perfect match for ServiceNow’s continued growth and investment in the region.

”The opening of this centre reflects our commitment to engineering excellent and creating a world class team to support our product development, which is critical to maintaining our rapid company growth.

“Our success in the market has been underpinned by a multiplying customer base and a stronger enterprise ecosystem in India. With continuing technological advancements and the swell of data businesses must manage, finding new ways to enhance productivity will be core to business success and economic growth. The opportunity for Indian organisations is vast and only growing, and the new centre represents an important step as we continue to expand across the region,” Mitch concluded.

Key Developments

· Growing from just two employees in Hyderabad in 2013 to over 500 today, the new centre will be doubling floor space in the city from 66,000 sft to 132,000 sft

· The expansion will bring up the number of ServiceNow offices to three in India

· The India business supports a range of commercial and enterprise customers across all major industries