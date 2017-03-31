SHRM India to host HR Tech Conference in Hyderabad

Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the association devoted to human resource management, will organize its 3rd HR Technology Conference & Exposition on 20-21 April 2017 at Hotel Novotel, Hyderabad. It is the biggest ever HR Tech Meet in the country, which will bring together more than 850 delegates from organizations across all sectors, claims SHRM.

The two day conference will include knowledge sessions, panel discussions, keynote addresses, and study/Report launches, wherein industry experts will share their thoughts and discuss ways to bridge the gap between HR and technology.

According to SHRM, some of the speakers for the conference this year are Henry G. Jackson, President & Chief Executive officer, SHRM; Josh Bersin (Principal, Bersin by Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP); Abdul Jaleel (VP, People Resources India, Adobe); Gaurav Ahluwalia (MD & Head of HR JPMorgan Chase); D. Rajiv Krishnan (Partner, People Advisory Services); Ravinder Pal Singh (CIO – Tata-SIA (Vistara)), Stacey Harris (VP, Research & Analytics – Sierra-Cedar); BP Biddappa (Executive Director HR, Hindustan Unilever Limited, VP HR, Unilever South Asia); Jonathan Ales (Managing Director HNB).

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India Operations, said, “Today technology plays a critical role in various HR practices for companies across the globe and the role of technology in shaping HR policies will only get bigger in the future. In the face of rapidly evolving technology, it is important for HR practitioners to connect with each other, share experiences, and engage in meaningful discussions to further harness and adopt technology for better execution of HR responsibilities”.

“SHRM Tech aims to be just that – a platform for experience sharing and discussions on the road ahead. Expert led sessions and workshops will deliver greater understanding of the role played by technology and suggest ways to derive maximum benefit. It is through such discussions and experience sharing that we can hope to become a trend setter rather than a trend follower in the HR tech space”, she further added.