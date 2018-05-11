Siemens launches four MindSphere Application centres in India

Siemens in India has announced the expansion of its Industry 4.0 offerings with the launch of four MindSphere Application Centres across the country. The centres will be located in Pune, Noida and Gurugram. Siemens is the first company worldwide to set up 20 of these centres for digital customer applications in 17 countries. Each of the centres spans multiple locations in different countries and specialises in a particular industry in which Siemens is active.

At these centres, around 900 software developers, data specialists and engineers work together with Siemens customers to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning. These new solutions are being developed on MindSphere, Siemens’ open, cloud-based operating system for the Internet of Things (IoT). In the four MindSphere Application Centres in India, Siemens experts will work together with Siemens customers to co-create solutions, which will be part of over 100 digital projects that will transform the entire value chain, and deliver productivity, flexibility, speed and quality in the customer’s operations.

“India continues to be a high-priority market for Siemens. The MindSphere Application Centres will enable us to apply our industry knowledge, scale up our digital enabled solutions and enhance long-term support to customers in infrastructure, process industries and the power sectors. Siemens is taking the Fourth Industrial Revolution from concept to reality. Siemens is now one of the world’s top 10 software companies, creating digital solutions that enable customers to reduce costs, improve reliability and develop new business models,” said Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Managing Board, Siemens AG.

The announcement was made at the Siemens Innovation Day in Mumbai. Siemens Innovation Day is a global platform that showcases innovative solutions – especially from the field of digitalisation.

Siemens showcased MindSphere and its various applications. MindSphere is the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens that connects products, plants, systems, and machines, enabling enterprises to harness the wealth of data generated by IoT with advanced analytics. Approximately one million devices and systems worldwide are now connected via MindSphere, and this figure will reach 1.25 million by the end of fiscal 2018.

Interactive exhibits showcased MindSphere, MindApps, Predictive Maintenance and Smart Manufacturing. In addition, lab sessions highlighted proof points together with selected customers on how Siemens is using digitalisation to provide real benefits to its customers.

Siemens also launched an Industry Vertical Market report ‘Unlocking the Potential with Digitalisation’. The report provides insights on the impact of digital transformation on manufacturing technologies in the Market Verticals Automotive, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Minerals, Oil and Gas, Power Utilities and Data Centres.

The report details how digitalisation solutions from Siemens have, for example, supported pharmaceutical companies to enable better compliance with FDA regulations, higher production per batch and faster migration from prototype to production. Siemens has also implemented a digitalisation solution for central monitoring and diagnostics of the entire fleet for a power producer – reducing forced outages through condition-based maintenance while another customer has seen reduced lead time and inventory through Additive Manufacturing (3D printing) for critical parts.

“Our customers rely on Siemens’ domain know-how and digitalisation innovations to make them more competitive. We are already seeing traction in this business with the implementation of over 100 digitalisation projects for approximately 150 customers pan India,” said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens. Over 2,500 Siemens engineers in India contribute to delivering these cutting-edge digital solutions to the customers.