Siemon develops planning guide for power over ethernet lighting applications

Siemon, a global network infrastructure provider, announced the release of a new Zone Cabling and Coverage Area Planning Guide: 60W PoE Lighting Applications to provide guidance to infrastructure designers on the selection, design, and deployment of a structured cabling system optimized to support a wide range of Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting applications

PoE lighting systems are becoming increasingly popular due to the ease and benefits of using Ethernet communication for control and balanced twisted pair cabling to deliver reliable and cost-effective dc power. PoE lighting solutions already illuminate over one billion square feet of commercial space globally. It is also estimated that the number of smart lighting deployments that were 46 million units in 2015 will grow to 2.54 billion in 2020.

PoE lighting luminaires typically use light emitting diode (LED) technology. LED technology offers the benefits of lower power consumption and less heat generation than other luminaire design alternatives. It not only lowers capital investment but also improves safety & comfort and integrating with building automation systems.

Upon introducing PoE Lighting Applications, Mr. Prem Rodrigues, Director for Middle East, India & SAARC Region, Siemon said, "There are a large number of variables that must be considered prior to identifying the lighting solution that is best suited for a particular building environment. It is also crucial for infrastructure designers to have a complete understanding of these considerations before endeavouring to design and install the low voltage cabling system for PoE lighting deployments. It is for this reason that Siemon recommends using a qualified Digital Lighting Partner (DLP) for low voltage lighting installations."

Siemon’s new Zone Cabling and Coverage Area Planning Guide: 60W PoE Lighting Applications is a valuable tool for designers and architects to utilize when planning PoE lighting systems. PoE lighting systems rely on a well-designed infrastructure of high performance balanced twisted-pair cabling, network electronics, and software connecting and communicating with Internet Protocol (IP) addressable luminaires, dimmers, sensors, and controllers to deliver maximum performance, comfort, and energy savings benefits.

The guide highlights installation recommendations, integration with IoT applications, zone cabling for PoE lighting including coverage areas and location of zone enclosures, and more. This Zone cabling is a standards-based design approach that is highly suited to support arrangements of these PoE lighting devices logically distributed throughout a ceiling space. With the increasing popularity of PoE lighting and IoT-enabled systems, the landscape of structured cabling design is rapidly advancing.