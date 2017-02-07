Sify and AMS-IX launch carrier-neutral Internet Exchange in Mumbai

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) and Sify today announced the launch of AMS-IX India, a carrier-neutral, open Internet Exchange in Mumbai, India.

Job Witteman, CEO of AMS-IX, explains, “India is one of the world’s fastest growing internet markets. The growth is being accelerated by 4G adoption, large content players establishing a footprint in India and the supportive policies of the Government.” Mumbai, being the Internet gateway to the country, was picked as the initial location for the AMS-IX India exchange. This also gives accessibility to some of India’s largest data centers. The IX builds on the successful formula of AMS-IX in Europe, which has grown into the leading Internet Exchange of the world. The exchange in Mumbai is ready for orders as of today.

AMS-IX India is a collaboration between the India based ICT service provider Sify and the European based AMS-IX. Customers will be able to connect to the IX via dedicated ports with speeds of (multiple) 1Gbps or 10Gbps. AMS-IX India will serve as a neutral and independent peering platform with unrivalled quality offering both private and public peering services at carrier-grade level to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Internet Content Providers (ICPs), and Telecom operators. By connecting to the exchange, content providers and eyeball networks are able to exchange their internet traffic and benefit from reduced latency and costs.

“We already see a major interest in this new exchange.” says Raju Vegesna, Chairman of Sify. “We believe, the exchange will create the right eco-system for acceleration of Internet adoption in India and will support the Digital India initiatives. The open nature of AMS-IX India will provide all content and internet service providers a truly global standard.”

Witteman, “AMS-IX is able to contribute to the success of this IX by bringing its know-how and experience in building and maintaining neutral and independent Internet Exchanges. We are very pleased to partner with Sify who brings a lot of local knowledge.”