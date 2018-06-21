Simpl goes live with integrations on Meru and bigbasket

Simpl has announced partnerships with five new merchants: bigbasket, Meru, NoBroker, Fynd and Guaranteed. Simpl also announced that it is now integrated on all Zomato platforms – iOS, web and Android

A combined report published by Google and BCG suggests that digital payments in India is expected to rise to INR 33,347 billion by 2020. As Indians transact online with much higher frequency, Simpl shortens the checkout process by letting users conveniently transact with 1 tap. Users receive a consolidated statement of all purchases, which they can pay once in two weeks.

Nilesh Sangoi, CEO, Meru, said: “With Simpl, riding cashless will be hassle-free. Removal of OTP and password hiccups shall add a great deal to user experience. Cab facility is used twice a day by considerable number of users; payment failures and distractions in the cab booking process will reduce significantly. Meru has enabled Simpl payments across every kind of ride that can be taken on its Android and iOS platforms.”

Prashant Aiyar, Product Manager at bigbasket sees similar benefits for bigbasket’s users: “We are very excited to partner with Simpl as it provides our customers with a pay later option, similar to having a khata at a Kirana store. We are currently testing Simpl with a select set of customers and are hoping that the ability to make 1-tap payments makes our checkout experience completely frictionless!”

Talking about the partnerships, Chaitra Chidanand, Co-Founder and President, Simpl, said, “The checkout flow as we currently know it is built on outdated technology, and equally outdated assumptions. By separating the buying from the paying, Simpl allows merchants to completely reimagine the transaction experience in a mobile-first world – whether it’s simplifying recurring payments or placing orders via push notifications.”

In the last quarter, Simpl has more than tripled its transaction volumes. As it works with merchants to enable payments that are invisible, users are experiencing the best of what merchants have to offer – a seamless buying experience minus all the friction that typically comes with payments.