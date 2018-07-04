Simplilearn partners with Lovely Professional University to upskill students in digital technologies

Online training provider Simplilearn announced its partnership with Lovely Professional University (LPU) to offer certification courses in a variety of high-demand digital technologies to their undergraduate and postgraduate Engineering and Science students as part of LPU’s online internship program.

With a joint focus to make students job-ready with the latest digital skills, the partnership will allow students to access a blend of online self-learning, live instructor-led classes and hands-on practical training. All students of LPU’s online internship program will be required to enroll in their choice of Simplilearn’s digital technology courses. Upon completion of the course, they will receive certifications from Simplilearn and relevant industry bodies. Designed by industry experts who work in their fields of study, all courses are supported by 24/7 online teaching assistants and include assessments and hands-on capstone projects that will provide the students with the real-world experience that is sought after by employers.

“The next generation of talent needs to be armed with emerging digital skills before they enter the competitive workforce, and we are proud that this partnership with Lovely Professional University to make this possible,” said Simplilearn Founder & CEO, Krishna Kumar. “It’s encouraging to see that universities are taking measures to prepare their students for the jobs of the future on their own rather than depending solely on hiring companies to train them.”

LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal said, “LPU is a university which is closely working with industry. The present collaboration with ‘Simplilearn’ will definitely help our students to be job-ready as per the latest requirements of the industry. Thus, this initiative is to prepare students industry ready from day one of their career start and get absorbed on high pedestals even in the initial stages. I also want to share that LPU is already tied up with Google, SAP, Microsoft and more to work closely with industry so that innovative ideas of production be brought forth.”

In addition to training working professionals and enabling enterprises to build a digital-ready workforce, Simplilearn has partnered with leading universities and colleges in the United States to help students build industry-relevant skills and achieve their career goals in high-demand fields such as Big Data, AI & Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing, Cyber Security and other technologies.