Skillsoft launches new cloud-based learning platform

Skillsoft has announced the launch of Percipio, its cloud based, state-of-the-art content delivery and learning platform. Latin for ‘acquiring knowledge,’ Percipio reflects Skillsoft’s commitment to transform the eLearning industry with a platform that is designed with the user experience in mind to inspire personal learning and career development. With this approach, Skillsoft is reimagining how it is interacting with learners, managers, and program administrators with a platform that keeps the learner engaged and delivers great outcomes.

“For almost 20 years we have made substantial investments in content and learning. But we recognize that the platform learning experience is just as important at the content itself. Percipio is the result of exhaustive research of the market, our customers, and the multiple generations in their workforces,” said Apratim Purakayastha, CTO, Skillsoft “This brand new platform is the start of an ongoing substantial investment to bring the very best platform learning experience to our clients and their users that, as the market leader, focuses us on driving the very best learning outcomes and with the highest standards of accessibility.”

With state-of-the-market search capability and seamless discovery, Percipio features a personalized homepage where learners can track their goals, launch recommended, and popular content, and follow designated learning paths. Other comprehensive features include customized curated channels that adapt to learners’ specific needs. These channels are an easy way for learners to find all resources available on a specific topic. Coupled with a new state-of-the-art search engine, learners can easily find what they need, when they need it.

The new intuitive operations dashboard also allows administrators to track progress and show consumption. With these new reporting capabilities, managers can identify smart actions to increase content usage with their specific learners.

“Skillsoft has a very robust library of training content and excellent relationships with influential and recognized SMEs,” said Cushing Anderson, program vice president, business consulting and IT education, IDC. “In this current age of increased demands and accelerating change, no one has time to waste. Learners must quickly find answers to meet their learning needs. With Percipio, Skillsoft has helped accelerate the time to competence for learners.”