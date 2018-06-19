Smart India Hackathon 2018 – India’s digital innovation revolution

Persistent Systems in association with MHRD, AICTE, IIT Kharagpur, i4C and Rambhau Prabhodini Mhalgi has co-organized Smart India Hackathon 2018 – Hardware edition. The 5-day hackathon was inaugurated on June 18, 2018, by Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India and Chief Patron – Smart India Hackathon 2018.

In its second year, the Smart India Hackathon has added a new dimension to challenge thousands of technology students in India to craft practical hardware-backed solutions for challenging problems statements as identified by 14 Union Ministries and 10 State Governments. The final rounds of the 5-day Hardware Edition are set to take place across 10 nodal centers in India from 18th June to 22nd June 2018.

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and MD, Persistent Systems, Co-chairman, Smart India Hackathon 2018 says, “Smart India Hackathon is an opportunity for students to go beyond their prescribed curriculum by being innovative and enterprising while solving problems of national interest. We hope this platform will help them boost their confidence and motivate them to take on entrepreneurship and other challenges in life.”

According to Dr. Abhay Jere, Secretary, Organizing Committee, Smart India Hackathon 2018, “It is a proud moment for us as we not only conceptualized but also executed the Smart India Hackathon to establish the world’s biggest innovation model – an endeavor which other countries may want to further replicate. We have received a phenomenal response for the Hardware edition of SIH 2018 and some of the solutions have great potential for success and prove beneficial for India’s progress. We believe that more than 25 start-ups will take root from this initiative and we look forward to the outcome of the grand finale with a lot of enthusiasm.”

Smart India Hackathon 2018 Highlights:

Software Edition – A 36-hour software product development competition was held on 30th and 31st March, 2018.

Hardware Edition – A new inclusion, where teams will compete against each other in a 5-day challenge to build hardware-backed solutions held between 18th to 22nd June 2018.

Smart India Hackathon 2018 Hardware Edition Fact File:

This Hardware edition has received over 7500 submissions. This is supported by 14 Union Ministries and 10 State Governments.

Over 68 problem statements were identified by government departments which include environment, agriculture, health among others.

A total of 106 are shortlisted this year for the grand finale and each team will consist of 6 students and up to 3 mentors from industry and/or academia.

10 Nodal centers will conduct the finale from 18th to 22nd June 2018.

Persistent Systems conducted live trainings on Facebook for students.