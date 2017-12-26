SMB growing fast, added 5K customers this yr in India: Cisco

US-based tech giant Cisco said it has seen strong traction in the small and medium business (SMB) segment and has added 5,000 new customers this year in India. SMB is the fastest growing segment for Cisco in India, expanding at about 20 per cent year-on-year.

“We are seeing significant traction in our SMB business, thanks to ‘Start’ portfolio. Since the launch of Cisco Start portfolio in FY17, we have on-boarded 5,000 new customers in a year,” Cisco India and SAARC Managing Director (Commercial Sales) Sudhir Nayar said.

He added that the company is on track to reach its aim of tripling its SMB customer base to 75,000 by 2020. The company currently has about 25,000-30,000 SMBs as its customers in India.

Earlier this year, Cisco had launched ‘Start’ to offer a new set of solutions to help clients go digital with wireless, secure connectivity for as less as USD 70 per user per year.

The largest sector in SMBs for Cisco is IT/IT-enabled services. “We are also seeing strong demand from small scale manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics, education, logistics, hospitality,” he said.