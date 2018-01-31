SME Corp Malaysia sign MOU with GA Software Technologies in collaboration with NSIC

The proposition is to bring the reform in the Small and Medium Enterprises with this collaboration

SME Corporation Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding with GA Software Technologies in association with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to foster International Trade and the industry growth in India. The proposition is to bring the reform in the Small and Medium Enterprises with this collaboration. GA Software Technologies (Georgia Technologies) is a next-generation software technology company, which provide products and services for the learning needs, mobility solutions, application development and IT infrastructure and IoT needs.

The MOU was signed by Ganesan Kaliyan, Founder, GA Software and Altaf Basha, CMO, GA Software along with Lokesh Sharma, India Regional Head, GA Software and Jalaludeen Bin Sulthan, MD, JS Rezeki Bumi Maju Sdn. Bhd. The association aimed to bolster the development of SMEs via innovation-driven strategies for both the countries, leading to the augmentation in economic growth of the nation. GA Software being the leader in executing custom and purpose-built enterprise services intended for providing a secure platform for joint innovation with local partners in Malaysia.

Ganesan Kaliyan, Founder & CEO, GA Software Technologies opined, “We are elated with this association. It is our first step in building a close partnership with the Malaysian Government, deliberated on providing a strategic approach to the software solution-providing ecosystem for both the public and private sectors. With this partnership, we look beyond strengthening sector; that is promoting the development of SMEs in India and globally.”

The event integrated the presentation on SME Development in Malaysia by Datuk (Dr.) Hafsah Hashim, CEO of SME Corp. Malaysia and presentation on SME Development in India by Ravindra Nath, Chairman-Cum-Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation. It was concluded by stressing on the importance of development that is required and needs to put into action.

The event saw the presence of the crème de la crème of the industry includes MITI, MIDA, MATRADE, SME Corp. Officials along with the members from National Small Indian Corporation (NSIC), Federation of Indian Chambers and Commerce Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MAICCI), Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and the SMEs from Malaysia and India.