SonicWall appoints Wias Issa as Vice President and GM of Asia Pacific, Japan

SonicWall announced that it has appointed Wias Issa to Vice President of Sales and General Manager of its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) business. As the latest addition to SonicWall, Issa will be responsible for managing and driving growth and profitability through the definition and execution of business strategies, pursuit of strategic partnerships, and identification and penetration of new markets, while maintaining a relentless focus on securing and defending customer organizations.

“SonicWall has already garnered unprecedented global traction with customers and channel partners since spinning off as an independent cyber security company in November 2016,” said SonicWall Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Steve Pataky. “Wias’ expertise will strengthen the deep partnerships we are building with our customers and channel partners in the next phase of our growth.”

Issa, who will be based in Tokyo and report to Pataky, has nearly two decades of experience in building and leading security businesses across the globe, and is known for his unique blend of international business acumen and technical depth in cyber security.

“I am excited to be joining SonicWall at a time of unprecedented innovation and growth,” said Issa. “As the volume and sophistication of cyber attacks continue to rise, SonicWall is playing a pivotal role in securing and defending customer environments. The value of SonicWall solutions, and the potential to help businesses alleviate their security problems, is incontestable. The growth potential in APJ is nothing short of tremendous.”

Spurred by an ever-evolving and increasingly dangerous threat landscape, the demand for SonicWall’s latest advanced real-time breach detection and prevention solutions has fueled rapid growth in the APJ region. Customers are struggling to mitigate advanced zero-day threats, devastating ransomware attacks, and encrypted threats arising through complex supply chains and distributed networks.