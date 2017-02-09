Sophos acquires advanced ML focused company, Invincea

The Invincea technology will be integrated into Sophos’ solutions. The acquisition to strengthen Sophos’ endpoint protection strategy with deep learning artificial intelligence algorithms

Sophos, a major player in network and endpoint security, announced it has acquired Invincea, a provider of next-generation malware protection. Invincea’s endpoint security portfolio is designed to detect and prevent unknown malware and sophisticated attacks via its patented deep learning neural-network algorithms.

Headquartered in Fairfax, Va., Invincea was founded by chief executive officer Anup Ghosh to address the rapidly growing zero-day security threat from nation states, cyber criminals and rogue actors. Invincea’s flagship product X uses deep learning neural networks and behavioral monitoring to detect previously unseen malware and stops attacks before damage occurs. With a focus on the U.S. government, healthcare and financial services sectors, Invincea has been deployed in some of the most targeted networks in the world.

“By adding Invincea to our portfolio, Sophos is executing on its vision to assemble the most powerful technologies to provide the very best, cutting-edge defenses for our customers,” commented Kris Hagerman, chief executive officer at Sophos. “Invincea is leading the market in machine learning-based threat detection with the combination of superior detection rates and minimal false positives. Invincea will strengthen Sophos’ leading next-gen endpoint protection with complementary predictive defenses that we believe will become increasingly important to the future of endpoint protection and allow us to take full advantage of this significant new growth opportunity. We are proud to welcome the Invincea team to Sophos and look forward to introducing the benefits of this advanced technology to our customers and partners worldwide.”

The Invincea machine learning malware detection and prevention technology will be fully integrated into the Sophos endpoint protection portfolio, further strengthening Sophos’ leadership in this fast-growing market. The availability of Invincea technology through the Sophos Central security management platform will further enhance the Sophos synchronized security portfolio and real-time intelligence sharing.

“We started Invincea with the vision of using non-signature based technologies, including machine learning, in innovative ways to protect organizations against the most advanced forms of cyber-attack,” commented Anup Ghosh, founder and chief executive officer at Invincea. “X by Invincea represents a new generation in antivirus technology based on deep learning and behavioral monitoring. Joining forces with Sophos presents the perfect opportunity to take our proven, advanced technology to a global audience and make it part of a comprehensive synchronized security system. Sophos is leading the industry in adopting and bringing to market this disruptive new vision for complete, advanced, and integrated security, and we are delighted to join the team and help make it happen.”

Norm Laudermilch, chief operating officer and head of product development at Invincea added, “Invincea set out to disrupt the traditional approach to antivirus, and even now no single technology is enough to fully protect customers. I share the Sophos vision for bringing together a powerful ensemble of next-gen technologies to dramatically improve the overall effectiveness of endpoint protection. Along with our world-class technical team at Invincea, I’m looking forward to joining Sophos and helping deliver on this ambitious and exciting vision.”

The Invincea endpoint security portfolio including X by Invincea will continue to be supported and sold by Invincea and available via Invincea’s network of registered partners.