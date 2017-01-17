Sophos empanels itself to NICSI

The advantage of buying through NICSI is that government organizations need not float tenders or invite bids. They can directly check for products and vendors that meet their requirements and ask for a demo or deployment

Sophos, a global leader in network and endpoint security, has empaneled key products of its next-generation Sophos XG Firewall to National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology.

The products include:

Hardware appliances- XG Firewall 85 to XG 750

Enterprise Guard and Full Guard Subscription (1 to 5 years) for XG Firewall series

Sophos Firewall Manager (SFM 200,300, & 400 with 1 to 3 years Subscription)

LAN/WAN Modules and Transceivers

The company has been working closely with NICSI to better address the emerging cyber security challenges and network performance problems that are faced by various government agencies and infrastructure. “We have empaneled our products and stabilized the service and rate that can be leveraged by government organizations. The advantage of buying through NICSI is that government organizations need not float tenders or invite bids. They can directly check for products and vendors that meet their requirements and ask for a demo or deployment,” said Sunil Sharma, vice president, sales at Sophos. “It is an opportunity to work in close association with NICSI to evaluate network security needs from the ground up, as mandatory for many PSUs, government agencies and offices,” he further added.

As more government offices and establishments values IT, power virtualization and ruminate cloud to accelerate ICT-led socio-economic initiatives, they will appreciate the greater need for active and reliable network security that is able to protect high performing networks with extensive reporting capabilities and that are easy to use. Sophos continues to strengthen its association with NICSI and is focused on providing the best protection for safeguarding government IT ecosystem against targeted new threat actors and cyber criminals.