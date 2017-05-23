SpiceJet uses e-Gates facility at Bengaluru Airport; boarding done in 8 minutes

SpiceJet passengers can now bypass long queues for boarding at the Bengaluru airport by simply scanning their boarding passes themselves on an automated e-Gate, enabling them to complete the boarding procedure in less than five seconds. This technology innovation adopted by BIAL is being used only by SpiceJet and is currently live at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB).

SpiceJet is the first carrier to use this facility at KIAB. Early results point to speeding up of the boarding process, making it simpler for passengers to board and leading to quicker aircraft turnaround times.

Passengers simply need to scan their paper/ mobile boarding pass – including wearable devices like smart watches – to process self-boarding from these automated units. With the new mechanism in place, SpiceJet has accomplished the boarding procedure of a complete flight via single boarding lane in just about 8 to 10 minutes cutting down the boarding times from the existing 25 minutes. The automated process for boarding, e-Gates enables SpiceJet to integrate DCS (Departure Control System) to an automated boarding gate. The service has been implemented in association with Australia-based Elenium Automation.

Glory Nelson, Senior Vice President – IT, SpiceJet said, “Facilitating our customer to have an impeccable experience both on-board and on-ground is critical to help them take home great memories. We have always been a technology-adaptive airline and the sole objective has been to drive a seamless passenger flow with enhanced security standards whilst enabling the airline to utilize existing manpower for better customer experience.”

Hari Marar, President – Airport Operations, BIAL said, “At BIAL, we are constantly working on new technologies that will, in turn, help airlines provide a superlative service to their customers. The e-Gate boarding facility is one such innovation that will enable passenger delight.” The project will include three dual lane eGates for deployment at the west bus gates which are being built as per BIAL’s expansion plan and shall be completed by the end of this year. The live trials have been conducted for the past one week with more than 200 passengers using the boarding gate.