Standing committee on IT seeks public views on data security and privacy

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Lok Sabha MP Anurag Singh Thakur, is examining various aspects related to citizens’ data security and privacy. In view of the importance of the subject, the committee for the purpose of wider consultations invite suggestions from the public in general and experts/professionals/organidations/associations and stakeholders interested in the subject in particular.

Those desirous of submitting the memoranda to the committee may send two copies containing their opinion/views on the subject to the Director (C&IT), Lok Sabha Secretariat in New Delhi within two weeks. The memoranda, which might be submitted to the committee, would form part of the records of the committee and would be treated as strictly confidential.

Those who are desirous of giving oral evidence before the committee, besides sending memoranda, are requested to intimate the Lok Sabha Secretariat to this effect well in advance.