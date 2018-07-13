Startup India Yatra van to spread awareness about initiatives to promote entrepreneurs in MP

The commerce and industry ministry today said its ‘Startup India Yatra’ vehicle will spread awareness about the initiatives taken by the government to promote budding entrepreneurs in Madhya Pradesh.

The van will travel to 10 cities of Madhya Pradesh, starting from Bhopal, beginning July 16, the ministry said in a statement.

“The vehicle, with experts on board, will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurial talents to pitch an idea and get incubated, scaling it from idea to enterprise,” it said.

The van is expected to travel to nearly 25 colleges, and one-day boot camps will be conducted in all the destinations.

It will cover 10 districts and 15 institutions over a span of 30 days.

It aims to scout grass root level entrepreneurs in the smaller towns of India, providing a platform for budding entrepreneurs.

In Gujarat, the initiative covered five cities, including Mehsana, Jetalpur, and Ahmedabad last year.