Stelae Technologies partners with Netherlands based Satsearch to build the first global search engine for Aerospace

To be able to drive design choices and develop systems, Aerospace engineers have to understand what’s available on the market. Figuring this out is an arduous task that often involves “Googling” for products, scouring supplier websites, and trying to extract information from highly unstructured datasheets. Not only does this lead to a colossal waste of precious engineering man-hours, it also renders it virtually impossible for engineers to be sure that they have picked the right products.

Satsearch delivers a solution to this problem for the space industry, by indexing the global space supply chain and delivering information to engineers through a parametric search engine. With the largest public database of space products and services available through satsearch, engineers from all over the world already utilize the website to track down the right solutions offered on the space market. By streamlining the search process, satsearch is enabling engineers to focus on design trade-offs rather than the problem of navigating the global supply chain.

Stelae Technologies’ software Khemeia will be a vital element of this platform, enabling automated transformation of datasheets in PDF, Word and other document formats to structured and indexable output formats to inject into the satsearch data lake.

Satsearch’s technology stack employs state-of-the-art tools and methods for ontology generation, knowledge base population, and semantic search. Together with Stelae Technologies, satsearch will deploy this technology stack within the space industry and in other aerospace sectors. Intelligent decision support tools derived from this collaboration will enable engineers to rapidly iterate through design concepts, quantify design sensitivity and robustness, and understand the impact of design trade-offs on complex systems of systems.

Satsearch and Stelae Technologies are poised to lay the foundation for enterprises to power innovation through Data-Driven Design (D3). Full digitalization of engineering and procurement enables next-generation tools to be developed that assist enterprises through all phases of the business lifecycle. The future of engineering rests on enterprises being able to manage complexity and risk, whilst robustly evaluating emerging products and technologies. Both satsearch and Stelae Technologies are committed to drive this change in the aerospace industry.