Stellar Data Recovery announces ‘100 + Partners Program’ in India

Stellar Data Recovery has announced a new ‘100+partners program’, aiming to foster business growth and profitability, strengthening and recognizing partners’ ability to sell, deliver and support the company’s data recovery, erasure services and solutions in India. After implementing the successful partner programs in Europe and USA, the company now forays into India by launching it’s lucrative, pan-India partner program.

The new program is designed to provide benefits tailored around the capabilities of each partner, reinforcing the delivery of real and measurable benefits such as reward value exchange between Stellar and its partners, offering flexible ways of earning revenue margin. With its direct presence through 15 offices in India, Stellar will now be strengthening its presence in more than 100 cities (across North, East, West and South) such as Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kollam, Lucknow, Madurai, Mysuru, Patna, Salem, Shimla, Siliguri, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, Visakhapatnam along with several tier II, III cities.

Stellar’s channel and sales teams will work closely with the partner community to support their diverse needs. All the partners will receive range of enhanced benefits such as product and service discount structures, demo programmes, sales strategy support, joint marketing activities, training, and access to the Stellar Partner Portal.

“We are really excited about the launch of our partner program in India. Channel partners play a critical role in our overall strategy for market penetration, share leadership, and cultivating a satisfied base of customers. Our desired objective is to leverage joint capabilities to deliver exceptional and seamless data recovery & erasure experiences to our end customers.” said Mr. Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar Data Recovery.