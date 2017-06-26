Sterlite Tech selected for Kakinada Smart City

Sterlite Tech has announced the company’s selection for the implementation of Smart City solutions in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India. Kakinada was chosen among the first 20 cities in the first phase of the Smart City Mission. The project aims to bring transformational changes in the everyday living experiences of over 3.25 lakh citizens of Kakinada, through real-time governance and efficient delivery of citizen services. As part of the project, Sterlite Tech will design, build and manage the Kakinada Smart City for the next six years.

Highlighting the technology layer of this project, S Aleem Basha, Commissioner, Kakinada Municipal Corporation, said, “Our strategic aim for Kakinada is to improve mobility, improve situational awareness, enhance public safety and security, and introduce data driven decision-making. Aligning with this vision, Sterlite Tech will bring smarter network technologies to this high-tech Smart City project.”

Elaborating on the project highlights, K S Rao, COO – Telecom Products and Services, Sterlite Tech, said, “We are delighted to partner with Kakinada Smart City Corporation to design, build and manage Smart City solutions over a strong web scale, smarter optical transport network with optical fibre backbone. This smarter network backbone will form the pillar for stronger communications between the city officials and citizens of Kakinada.”

Highlighting the selection and project highlights, Dr Anand Agarwal, CEO, Sterlite Tech said, “We are increasingly aware that our customers – service providers, smart cities, rural broadband and defence – are looking at partners with end-to-end capabilities to design, build and manage digital smart networks.

With Sterlite Tech’s unique silicon-to-software capabilities, we partner with our customers with a long-term commitment backed up with strong SLAs for performance. We are extremely excited to partner with Kakinada Smart City Corporation with a pledge to strengthen citizen centric services in Kakinada at par with the best in the world.”

Sterlite Tech is currently managing operations in Gandhinagar and Jaipur Smart Cities. With a strong portfolio of 146 patents and presence in over 100 countries, the company designs, builds and manages broadband networks through its integrated offerings across smarter products, services and software solutions.

Commenting on this, Sujay Arun J, CEO, Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited said, “As part of the Kakinada Smart City project, we have envisaged several pan-city and area based development initiatives, with a focus on both infrastructure and ICT advancements across the city and at strategic locations. We have chosen Sterlite Tech as our implementation partner based on their experience and proven track record in delivering innovative Smart City applications and solutions.”

Kakinada Smart City Corporation selected Sterlite Tech as its implementation partner to deliver various Smart City related ICT solutions. These include Command Control Centre, CCTV surveillance, Wi-Fi, automatic number-plate recognition, face detection, waste and disaster management, among other platforms, bringing many technology firsts to India in terms of horizontal IoT platform, LoRa-based city-wide wireless sensor network and disaster management systems.