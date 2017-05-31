Strides Shasun partners with Dimension Data to accelerate its digital transformation journey

Partnership includes Dimension Data’s Hybrid IT managed services and automation technologies

Dimension Data, the US$7.5 billion global ICT solutions and services provider, announced its technology partnership with Strides Shasun, an Indian pharmaceutical company. Dimension Data will assist the company, in its automation journey by partnering in specific areas where the two companies can leverage each other’s strength. By embarking on the digital transformation journey and by leveraging Dimension Data’s hybrid IT managed services, Strides will achieve the highest levels of robustness and compliance in their entire operations.

Strides Shasun has been on an upward trajectory, increasing its global growth exponentially. Post Version 1.0, which was about critical size, working with partners and learning the game, the Bangalore based company, has transitioned into its next phase, Version 2.0, and is looking at building capabilities, portfolios and IP. Strides believes that growth in front end business should be complimented with well-defined technology solutions that can bring accountability, ensure seamless compliance by default and therefore guarantee customer delight. Partnering with Dimension Data is the step towards collaborating in specific areas of expertise to further this ambition.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Lakshminarayanan, President & Global CIO, Strides Shasun Ltd said, “Every industry is embarking on the digital journey to ensure that not only does it stay at par with the market trends, but also stay ahead of the competition. As Strides grows and expands its business globally, technology interventions should keep pace with growing business demands on compliance, Instruction led process robustness, high level of digitisation, Plant automation to minimize human interventions, ensure governance and stay ahead of the curve to establish our philosophy of delivering quality products through quality processes. We believe, that this strategic partnership with Dimension Data will add value to our initiatives in the space of digitisation.”

Dimension Data is partnering with Strides in its hybrid IT architecture by creating a scalable, automated environment for proactive monitoring, performance management, auto trapping incidents and resolving them without human intervention with predictive outcome and a proven governance over the next five years.

Raghuveer HR, Director – Sales, Dimension Data India said, “Automation is important to help reduce the operating costs, enhance user experience as well as the pressure caused by the growing complexity of business processes and management tasks for a company like Strides. It is simply no longer efficient or cost-effective for these tasks to be done manually.”

He further added, “Our expertise lies in understanding the exact nature of business of our clients and then propose a solution that is outcome based and can accelerate their digital transformation journey. We are looking forward to this technology partnership and our endeavor is to ensure that Strides seamlessly scales as it treads forward in its digital journey.”

The solutions deployed by Dimension Data aims to bring a radical shift from their current IT operations to a more focused, predictive and proactive IT Service management on networks, end user computing and collaboration platforms.