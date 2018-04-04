Suresh Prabhu launches digital initiative for ease of exports

Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Suresh Prabhu has launched a series of digital initiatives for ease of exports. Speaking on this occasion the Minister said that India’s potential for agricultural and food export will get a great boost due to these digital initiatives. EIC is the official export certification body of Government of India and has launched this flagship project of Digital India Initiative to keep pace with changing dynamics of the world.

In order to continue the vision for credible inspection and certification and to strengthen the confidence on Indian produce, three portals have been developed to reduce transaction time and cost in a transparent manner. The portals not only provide an opportunity for ease of export but also plays an important role in the Go Green initiative by reducing paper usage and saving millions trees.

To provide fast, efficient and transparent services for ease of doing business in all sectors the complete export food chain has been integrated in this digital platform. Primary production, chain catch, aquaculture pond, dairy farms and apiaries are all linked. Processing units, testing laboratories, official controls and exports have complete traceability.

One lab one assessment portal provides unified approach to all stakeholders like accreditation bodies, regulators and laboratories by bringing them together on a common platform. Simplified procedures for granting joint certification and joint decisions helps in reducing cost, time and multiplicity of assessment.

The Export Alert Monitoring portal monitors non compliances raised by importing countries. The portal will enable monitoring of alerts and action taken by multiple organizations involved in initial certification in the food safety & biosecurity and analysing the trend, understanding the trade barriers to reduce the alerts and enhance the export trade.

EIC has worked towards building the analytical capability for the country by providing accredited Proficiency Testing (PT) providers at Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai byreducing dependency on foreign PT providers and ease of access.