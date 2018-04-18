Home / eGov Watch / Suresh Prabhu launches digital platform for MSME exporters

Suresh Prabhu launches digital platform for MSME exporters

By on April 18, 2018
Digital Platform MSME

Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu has launched the FIEO GlobalLinker – a digital platform for MSME exporters to digitise their businesses and join a global community of growing businesses, in New Delhi. Prabhu congratulated Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) for coming out with the idea. He said that this initiative will help in expanding India’s multi-focused export strategy and also aid in connecting art and artisans to the market. Prabhu also informed that at least 300 geographical indications will be registered very soon, which will give a major boost to exports.

FIEO GlobalLinker is setup with a view to make the business growth of SMEs simpler, more profitable and enjoyable. It is a growing global network currently comprising over 140,000 SME firms, who are seeking business collaboration and growth opportunities through the use of their electronic business card and digital profiles created on the platform. FIEO is available free of cost and it offers exporters a range of features and benefits such as:

  • Business opportunities: Exporters will be able to find clients, suppliers and advisors using the search and review facilities. Creating a free e-commerce store for direct sales and improved chain management.
  • Up-to-date business knowledge through business articles, industry news and common interest groups.
  • Improved efficiencies: Platform provides services like company intranet, integrating email, a business calendar.
  • FIEO’s services: Application for new RCMC/endorsement/renewal/participation in FIEO’s promotional programme and alerts.
Related Items
Please Wait while comments are loading...