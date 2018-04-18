Suresh Prabhu launches digital platform for MSME exporters

Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu has launched the FIEO GlobalLinker – a digital platform for MSME exporters to digitise their businesses and join a global community of growing businesses, in New Delhi. Prabhu congratulated Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) for coming out with the idea. He said that this initiative will help in expanding India’s multi-focused export strategy and also aid in connecting art and artisans to the market. Prabhu also informed that at least 300 geographical indications will be registered very soon, which will give a major boost to exports.

FIEO GlobalLinker is setup with a view to make the business growth of SMEs simpler, more profitable and enjoyable. It is a growing global network currently comprising over 140,000 SME firms, who are seeking business collaboration and growth opportunities through the use of their electronic business card and digital profiles created on the platform. FIEO is available free of cost and it offers exporters a range of features and benefits such as: