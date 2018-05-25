Suresh Prabhu releases strategy paper on computer software and electronics exports

Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has prepared a strategy paper for augmenting software exports to US$178 billion by 2022. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, released the strategy paper in New Delhi. The Minister praised the efforts by the ESC for taking this initiative to prepare a strategy for boosting India’s computer software and ITeS and electronics export.

Prabhu further added that Government of India will extend all possible support to the industry for intensifying the exports to traditional markets and to make forays into the alternate markets like Africa, Latin America and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He said that the government is taking proactive steps for making ICT exports more vibrant and to motivate more units to focus on exports.

The strategy paper highlights the need for some policy level changes that are critically needed, such as resolving visa problems with the US, greater access of professionals to European countries, early signing of Totalisation Agreement with the US, setting up of incubation centres and language proficiency facilities in major IT hubs.

The current business model for export of software and ITeS is relevant for outsourcing work. For the emerging markets like Africa and Middle East, a different model, is required since India mostly offers product solutions. Although potential for export of software and ITeS in the US and Europe is high, the smaller companies are grossly underperforming because of innovation and technology leadership gaps.

The paper also spells out specific policy prescriptions, market destinations and other enabling inputs that can bring about transformational changes in the Indian software and services exports. Specific suggestions include judiciously blending software and hardware, creating newer export outlets, fiscal incentives, country specific software export promotion measures.