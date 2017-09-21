SVF launches Hoichoi, a digital content platform exclusively for Bengali entertainment

SVF, Eastern India’s largest entertainment company, today announced the launch of Hoichoi, the much awaited one-stop digital content platform which is home to the largest collection of the best in Bengali entertainment.Vishnu Mohta, Co-Founder – Hoichoi and Executive Director – SVF, said, “Hoichoi is the ultimate destination for Bengali entertainment, with something on offer for every Bengali – young or old, movie buff or music lover, student or working professional. We wish to connect with all of them, worldwide, on Hoichoi.”

Hoichoi’s Original Web Series cuts across genres like thriller, drama, horror, romance, comedy, showcasing some of the best acting talent of the Indian entertainment industry, and created by the finest production houses and directorial talent.

Shrikant Mohta, Co-Founder – SVF & Hoichoi said, “We have been entertaining audiences over the last 20 years as storytellers, creators and distributors of the best entertainment content across cinemas and television. With the world moving to mobile, we decided to diversify into digital content with Hoichoi and created exclusive content for the same. The creative freedom this space offers is unparalleled.”

Hoichoi, which means non-stop excitement, is being launched with a strong content portfolio of Original Web-Series, over 500 Bengali movies and more than 1000 Bengali songs for audio streaming to serve the entertainment needs of Bengali audiences globally.

Mahendra Soni, Co-Founder – SVF & Hoichoi said, “We strongly believe in the mantra ‘Content is King’. With our extensive content library, we are sure our subscribers will be spoilt for choice. We plan to invest substantially to make some of the best and freshest premium content available on Hoichoi, to cater to Bengalis globally.”

Hoichoi, powered by ViewLift, the international content distribution platform and Amazon Web Services, world’s leading cloud computing solution provider, will enable subscribers to stream videos seamlessly. Rediffusion Y&R is the creative agency behind Hoichoi’s visual identity and advertising campaigns.

Ten important features of the Hoichoi app:

1. Content Library – largest collection of the best in Bengali entertainment content with Original Web Series, over 500 movies and more than 1000 songs

2. AD free Seamless Viewing Experience – Unlimited HD video streaming

3. Multi-Device Capability – Hoichoi app is available for download on Android and iOS. It supports viewing across all popular platforms – Mobiles, PCs, Laptops and Tablets. It is also Chromecast and AirPlay enabled, and will be coming soon on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku

4. Download Now, Watch Later – Offline download facility available for content

5. User Interface – Subscribers will enjoy a smooth user experience, with a well-designed interface and appropriate classification of content

6. English Subtitles

7. Multiple Payment Options including UPI, carrier billing coming soon

8. Programmatic Search Engine – gives accurate search results and relevant autocomplete suggestions in an instant

9. Competitive Subscription Rates – With three introductory plans – 3 months (Rs. 149), 6 months (Rs. 249), 12 months (Rs. 399), the subscription rates are competitively priced at less than Rs 1.10 a day (for the annual plan). International Rates: Monthly – $8.99 & Annual – $79.99

10. Coming Soon – Kids content, Music streaming