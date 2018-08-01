Symantec enhances capabilities of its SOC in Chennai

Cyber security firm Symantec Corporation has launched the enhanced expansion of its Security Operations Center (SOC) in Chennai. The Chennai SOC will provide enriched access to security intelligence insights, and faster detection and response through greater regional coverage and visibility of the threat landscape.

The expanded SOC will offer the full suite of Symantec Cyber Security Services (CSS) capabilities, helping customers reduce operational costs while extending the capabilities of their security teams to expedite response to attacks across on-premises and cloud environments – before, during and after an attack.

In addition to being the largest Symantec SOC in Asia Pacific and Japan to support regional customers, this facility will also support customers and other Symantec SOCs across the globe. Powered by the company’s Global Intelligence Network, the SOC has more than 100 cyber security professionals.

“Symantec continues to heavily invest in our global SOC locations. Our strategic expansion in Chennai and other SOC territories highlights our commitment to providing the most evolved cyber security to customers around the world. Symantec’s SOCs are powered by the world’s largest civilian threat intelligence network, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to comb through trillions of telemetry elements. This unique capability provides protection against advanced cyber threats in an increasingly connected world,” said Greg Clark, CEO, Symantec.

“The cyber attacks that companies, governments and people face today are multi-faceted, requiring the combination of Symantec intelligence, technology and expertise to bolster defenses to stop advanced threats. With the expanded Chennai SOC, Symantec CSS continues to sharpen its competitive advantage for our customers as well as our growing network of cyber warriors. Symantec is focused on staying ahead of the evolving threat landscape by integrating advanced technologies and developing innovative tools designed to track unusual behaviors and identify attacks to protect our customers from both internal and external attacks,” said Samir Kapuria, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cyber Security Services, Symantec.

More than 500 cyber security professional across six global SOCs analyse over 150 billion security logs worldwide each day. Globally, Symantec helps secure 175 million endpoints, 80 million web proxy users, 63 million email users and 50 million consumer users.