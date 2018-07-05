Syntel to hold hackathon in Pune and Chennai in July

Syntel has announced it will host a two-day Super-Hackathon at its campuses in Pune and Chennai. The Super-Hackathon takes place on Saturday, July 7th and Sunday, July 8th in Chennai followed by Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th in Pune.

The hackathon is open to eligible students passing out in 2018 with a Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology degree. Students interested in participating may register and apply for the event at https://campus.syntel.in.

Shortlisted candidates will participate in rigorous and creatively stimulating activities that will test their ability to develop innovative solutions to solve some of today’s most pressing business problems with a mix of digital and traditional technologies.

According to Chetan Manjarekar, Sr. Vice President, Digital One practice, Syntel, “Digital technologies are rapidly transforming the business landscape, and enterprises must modernize and evolve quickly to stay relevant.” “This Super-Hackathon will help Syntel identify and onboard the best talent to help our customers stay ahead in the game using innovative techniques and delivering transformational solutions,” said Manjarekar.

Winners of the Super-Hackathon will receive a cash prize as well as an opportunity to work at Syntel, where they will develop solutions for some of Syntel’s marquee clients in a variety of industries. Additionally, winners will be eligible for a fast-track career growth program aimed at nurturing Syntel’s future technology and business leaders.

“The Super-Hackathon is a great way for Syntel to attract the best minds at top universities to work on issues that are crucial to our clients, as well as to create the technology and business leaders of the future,” said Ram Singampalli, Sr. Vice President, Delivery Operations, Syntel.

More information about the event is available at https://campus.syntel.in