T-Hub announces India’s first Deep-Tech Hackathon – Hack2Innovate in partnership with NITI Aayog

With Samsung as Title Partner, powered by NVIDIA and PwC as Innovation Partner; 7 City Deep-Tech Hackathon across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur and Guwahati.

In a first move of its kind to foster the Deep Technology revolution in India and to enable the development of ground breaking technology solutions having transformative impact on people, policy and industry, T-Hub – in partnership with the government think-tank NITI Aayog – today announced the launch of a Multi-City, Deep-Tech Hackathon – “Hack2Innovate.”

This game changing hackathon is T-Hub’s prime initiative serving as a precursor to the much awaited Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held at Hyderabad in the last week of November.

Scheduled to be conducted across 7 major cities in every geographical region in the country, Hack2Innovate will focus on advanced fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Cognitive and Neural Language processing and Computer Vision, which are reshaping technological advancement in various sectors.

“Entrepreneurship is language of creativity – a means to take powerful ideas to any world market. At Samsung we are enthused to see the growth and maturity of the Indian start-up community. We work cohesively with hundreds of start-ups in India through technology licensing and framework of partnerships. As a platinum sponsor of this T-Hub initiative, Samsung encourages such kind of deep technology hackathons,” said Dr. Aloknath De, Chief Technology Officer of Samsung R&D Institute India (SRI-B).

Coders, startups, entrepreneurs, researchers, designers, makers, and technologists who are enthusiastic about Deep-Tech are slated to come together to nourish the Deep-Tech innovation by working on the problem statements (challenges) provided by the partners during the Hackathon. These participants will have a unique opportunity to avail hands-on training from developers, data scientists and researchers. NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute would support the entire experience.

In addition to receiving a combined prize money worth up to 10 lakhs INR, the winners will each be felicitated with GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, a high-end graphics card by NVIDIA. The privileges continue beyond the event, as winners will get the unbeatable chance to work closely with Innovation team of Samsung & PwC, get access to all events and networking sessions led and organized by T-Hub, and avail credits of T-Hub’s select list of service providers. Interested participants can apply at: t-hub.co/hack2innovate

Srinivas Kollipara, Founder and COO, T-Hub said, “We at T-Hub are excited about conducting this Multi-City Hackathon across 7 Indian cities. Our country has a significant talent pool of Deep-Tech enthusiasts and this will be a platform for them to demonstrate their exceptional skills. We aim to promote their innovativeness and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talent at our T-Day (T-Hub’s 2nd Anniversary) celebrations.”

“Deep-Tech is defining our future, this is a great opportunity to dabble with these cutting edge tools/technologies and solve our local problems. Evolving talent strategy to match the new workforce reality. PwC is investing time, resources and energy to listen and stay connected with communities and ecosystems at large by initiatives like Hack2Innovate,” said Murali Talasila, Managing Partner and Innovation Leader at PWC, India.

“India has the second-largest developer ecosystem in the world, and it is imperative that our talent has access to cutting-edge technology.” said, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA, South Asia. “There is a need to apply technology in more innovate use cases as we head towards an era that will be dominated by AI. We are thrilled to be working with T-Hub on this multi city hackathon to nurture the deep tech revolution in India. We are excited to see what the participants will do with GPU acceleration and Deep Learning mentorship support.” added, Dhupar.