T-Hub chooses 3 Indian startups for Boeing India programme

T-Hub, a startup incubator, said it has selected three Indian startups for Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge. In a press release, T-Hub and Boeing showcased business ideas during ‘Demo Day of the Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge that was held at Boeings India Engineering & Technology Centre (BIETC) here.

The three startups Merxius, HUVIAiR and ZestIoT joined three teams of BIETC in presenting the ideas to a gathering of prospective investors and customers as well as government stakeholders, the release said.

‘Demo Day’ marks the culmination of a three-month accelerator program launched in collaboration with T-Hub, it said.

Following an evaluation process, six teams from a competing pool of more than 100 ideas and applications have won the opportunity to join the cohort, the release said.

Boeing would continue to collaborate with the three startup teams to help further their businesses and the ideas presented by the Boeing teams were under evaluation as potential future company offerings, it added.