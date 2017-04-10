Tableau introduces new subscription pricing

New subscription-based plans lower up-front investment and provide access to Tableau’s leading analytics platform at any scale

Tableau announced new subscription pricing for all of its products, including Tableau Desktop, Tableau Server, and Tableau Online. The new pricing model attempts to reduce the initial expense to deploy best-in-class business intelligence, enabling customers to access the full value of Tableau’s platform and frequent product updates without purchasing a perpetual software license. With Tableau’s subscription offerings, organizations of all sizes have the predictability and flexibility they need to budget and plan deployments, plus easily scale as their needs change over time – all while having the freedom to deploy their Tableau subscriptions on-premises, in the Cloud, or in a hybrid manner.

“Many customers have told us they prefer to purchase software through a subscription model to more easily access the products they want, reduce upfront expenses and increase flexibility,” said Adam Selipsky, President and CEO of Tableau. “We have always been driven by the success of our customers, and with subscription pricing we’ll be even more aligned with our customer’s needs and further committed to earning their business every year.”

Transparent subscription pricing coupled with Tableau’s ongoing commitment to delivering a complete analytics platform without additional fees or hardware restrictions, provides customers with market-leading value and performance at any scale. Many Tableau customers have already shifted to this model, including more than 5,700 customer accounts who subscribe to Tableau Online, a fully managed SaaS version of Tableau running in the Cloud. The reduced upfront investment of the subscription model helps organizations easily adopt Tableau, while the transparent pricing ensures the platform can effectively be scaled enterprise-wide.

“The subscription pricing model was a major factor in our decision to deploy Tableau as our enterprise-wide visual analytics platform,” said Tim Nall, CIO at Brown-Forman, one of the largest American-owned spirits and wine companies selling its brands, including Jack Daniel’s, in more than 160 countries. “Since January, we have been able to very quickly scale Tableau to about 1,000 employees across our global teams. We plan to continue expanding Tableau to glean insights from everything from our global auditing process data to regulatory and plant issues to pricing and promotional effectiveness.”

Tableau’s new subscription pricing is part of a continuing shift towards a subscription business model, which is in line with customer demand and industry trends. Full platform details and pricing can be found on Tableau’s website. Flexible enterprise subscription offerings are also available.