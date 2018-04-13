Tata Cliq adopts Adobe Experience Cloud

Enhanced customer experiences drive 40% increase in conversion rates and reduced operational costs for the fast growing eCommerce brand

Tata Cliq by Tata Unistore (a part of the Tata group venture) has partnered with Adobe to deliver enhanced digital experiences for customers in India. Tata Cliq, is a ‘phygital’ marketplace that combines online shopping with an offline store experience. The company is leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud to offer personalized, relevant and seamless digital experiences for luxury brand shoppers across Tata Cliq’s website, as well as mobile application.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Tata Cliq said, “As India’s fashion and apparel e-commerce space becomes increasingly cluttered, Tata Cliq’s early success in the market can be attributed to our unique specialisation in the luxury segment. While mass brands continue to drive business, a large part of our growth is coming from the strong momentum we are seeing on customer stickiness and spends in the luxury fashion marketplace. A strong digital strategy has been central to our focus on appealing to high-end customers and delivering exceptional online experiences for them. Adobe is not a vendor or a product company to us, but a partner in our journey. We will continue to innovate together, collaborate together, and achieve as well as celebrate success together.

Sauvik Banerjjee, CTO, Tata Cliq and VP, Digital, Tata Industries said, “As customers in India continue to show an ever-increasing propensity to buy online, Tata Cliq has been working with Adobe to implement a digital strategy to gain competitive advantage. With Adobe Experience Cloud, our conversion rates have seen an uplift of 40 percent, and operational costs significantly declined. Our brand remains committed to leveraging the industry’s best technology innovations to deliver standout digital experiences for our customers across India.”

In last two years, Tata Cliq has implemented a range of solutions within Adobe Experience Cloud including Adobe Media Optimizer, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Target.

“Given India’s growth on mobile and internet, vast millennial population, and an increasing customer preference for buying online, the eCommerce industry continues to experience heavy demand and explosive growth,” said Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, South Asia, Adobe. “To thrive in this hyper competitive landscape, it is imperative for brands to put customer experiences at the core of their business strategies. We are excited to partner with Tata Cliq to further their long-term vision on digital, and are happy to see Adobe Experience Cloud enabling the company’s customer focus and market success.”

Tata Cliq’s digital investments are focused on leveraging a breadth of capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud to drive personalized and relevant customer experiences across devices, which are adding thrust to the company’s business growth and brand affinity among users. Specifically, the eCommerce company is leveraging the powerful integration of Adobe Analytics and Adobe Campaign to create browsing-based customer segments and further create personalised campaigns aimed at driving cross-sell and up-sell programs, resulting in a 30 percent increase in conversions. The partnership has also allowed the brand to streamline customer engagement, enable ease of shopping, and significantly reduce operational costs.