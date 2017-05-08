Tata Power launches customer support chatbot in Mumbai

Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, announced the launch of Chatbot for enhancing customer service. Chatbot will allow customers to get their queries answered via. Chat on Tata Power Mobile App, Tata Power customer portal as well as Tata Power Facebook messenger. With this solution Tata Power is looking at drastically reducing the response time to the customer queries to within few seconds and being available to the customer 24*7 in Mumbai.

The customers will enjoy the seamless self-service experience of getting Top queries answered with a bot. They will have a personalized experience over conversation with a bot without the need to call up at the Call Centre. At present the chatbot is configured to answer top queries, but going ahead the company plans to roll out this service for all complaints and queries. Tata Power is the first utility to adopt and deploy artificial intelligence powered chatbot for customer service.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Sethi, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Tata Power said “With the launch of Chatbot, we have again taken a leap forward in bringing our services closer to the customer. The consumers can access the chatbot from the website, mobile app as well as from social media.”