TCS iON launches digital educational offerings for working professionals

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, today announced the launch of ‘Life Long Learning’- a series of digital learning products to foster a culture of continuous learning across age groups. The aim is to inculcate a continuous learning mind-set amongst students and professionals by augmenting their knowledge with clear, impactful analytics. TCS iON in association with schools, higher education institutions and industry experts will empower learners with access to these learning products on the cloud. (https://learning.tcsionhub.in/LLL)

TCS iON ‘Life Long Learning’s’ digital products will help students from K-12 and higher education as well as working professionals to consume content in a self-paced, engaging, multi-dimensional format with deep focus on the outcome delivery. The personalized diagnostic analytics provides feedback on specific areas for improvement. This one-stop platform eliminates all traditional boundaries by enabling learners’ to remotely access this network of subject matter experts, peers, faculty and mentors.

These learning products are designed with a series of community based learning content and assessments facilitated by assisted analytics. The integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine helps to deliver contextual analytics for continuous self-improvement. The industry SME participation makes the entire process of learning more relevant.

Speaking on the digital launch event, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head of TCS iON said, TCS iON’s ‘Life Long Learning’ will help learners to revitalize and reinvent every phase of their life and shape their future. Our intent is to make learning addictive. These innovatively structured learning products opens up new possibilities and also augments new age practices to the current class-room learning to create an engaging experience.”

“We are living in a fast-paced world where learners are digital natives and are exposed to manifold content enabling them to meet their needs at the tap of their fingers. While India is still at a very nascent stage at adapting digital learning technologies, TCS iON’s ‘Life Long Learning’ platform will act as a key enabler. Phygital access to appropriate content is the need of the hour to meet demands of Gen’Z’ and be relevant at every stage of life”, Mr Ramaswamy added.

The essence of the various “Life Long Learning” products from TCS iON across different segments:

K-12:

· Sharpener: Understands the mental impression of the student on a subject-topic and provides personalized recommendations to improve

· IntelliGem: A contest for students to develop, learn and demonstrate their skills they have learnt beyond academic curriculum. Eg. 21st century skills

· Prep4Exam: A range of online practice exams with deep analytics for 11th and 12th grade students aspiring to succeed in competitive exams

Higher Education:

· GuruCool: Offers a student to interact with renowned authors/ professors/ subject matter experts, peers to augment their classroom learning and enhance their outcome

· Blaze: Offers a learner to learn under the mentorship of an industry expert, understand the trending practices and prepare themselves to be industry ready

· Cert-n-Edge: Certifies students on trending topics and vocational skills to give an edge in their job prospects by listing them with key corporate recruiters

Working Professionals:

· Prep4Job: Assesses students’ preparedness for recruitment exams in various industries like Banking, Manufacturing, Government, Corporates etc and provides personalized feedback

· Qualifier: A proctored 2 stage assessment that enables students to showcase their talent to global corporations, helping them secure their dream job

· ProCert: Gives credence to an experienced professional for prior expertise in specific domains through a proctored 2-stage assessment and makes their profile listed with key corporate recruiters