TCS launches drones research lab

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has opened its first Drones Research Lab in the US at its Seven Hills Park Innovation Center located in Cincinnati, OH, to address the rapidly expanding demand for unmanned aerial vehicles and business solutions across industries.

The TCS Drones Research Lab – featuring both indoor labs, showcase, warehouse, and outdoor terrain footprints – provides a rapid experimentation and co-innovation environment for customers to build solutions for specific industry problems in accelerated 30-60-90-day delivery cycles. FAA part 107 certified TCS pilots based at the Lab fly fully equipped drones to collect data for specific industry use cases. Advanced computer vision, machine learning and deep learning algorithms enable fully automated processing of the drone captured images to reveal precise insights.

“Forward-thinking companies worldwide are at different stages of exploring drone technology to reimagine existing operational processes and transform the way they do business,” said K. Ananth Krishnan, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at TCS. “The Drones Research Lab combines the latest in drone technology with cutting edge research from our labs, and enables our customers to rapidly build innovative solutions.”

The TCS Drones Research Lab is an extension of the global TCS Research and Innovation ecosystem bringing the combined expertise of its labs, start-ups, academia, and technology partners closer to customers. The fully operational lab is demonstrating solutions for Insurance, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Transportation industries, as well as specific environmental applications.

TCS Seven Hills Park was established in 2008 as TCS’ largest and first North American digital center for advanced technologies to provide services and solutions to address local customers’ business challenges. With more than 1,000 employees, Seven Hills Park has unique capabilities, using cutting edge digital technologies to decrease time to market, integrate business solutions, manage data privacy, address the consumerization of IT, and adopt advanced software development methodologies like Agile and Rapid Prototyping. The campus is located on 223 acres of wooded land and features world-class infrastructure, including advanced workspaces and multiple-redundant business continuity features.