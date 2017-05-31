TCS launches ‘Engineering Environment as a Service’

TCS recently announced the launch of Engineering Environment as a Service, a cloud based framework developed on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform. The framework will help increase utilization of business resources, lower infrastructure footprint and reduce operational costs.

The Engineering Environment as a Service framework enables anytime-anywhere development and test environment to product engineering teams across the globe, through a self-service portal. When a new request is created using the framework, a configurable work-flow is triggered, enabling approvals and zero-touch environment provisioning to take place. The framework allows for easier configuration of policies for scaling, high availability of services, greater security, and work load optimization. In addition, advanced service assurance capabilities provided by the framework have been designed to monitor critical infrastructure and engineering environment parameters and allow auto-recover from failure conditions.

“On-demand availability of development and test engineering environments is not only an infrastructure resource optimization and consolidation need, it is also an enabler for the adoption of Agile and DevOps models in product engineering,” said V Rajanna, global head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. “TCS’ Engineering Environment as a Service is an innovative framework utilizing digital technologies for geographically dispersed R&D teams.”

“Digital transformation is predicated on scalability at nearly every level of enterprise IT, including research and development and test environments,” said Radhesh Balakrishnan, general manager, OpenStack, Red Hat. “Red Hat OpenStack Platform provides a scalable, flexible foundation for a variety of mission-critical workloads, and we are pleased that TCS is building on it to enable customers in their digital transformation journey.”

In a highly competitive marketplace, where product life-cycles are shortening, agility in the engineering environment is essential to accelerate product innovation. The ability to create on-demand engineering environments for development and test can significantly improve productivity of R&D engineers and reduce product time to market. Engineering Environment as a Service will aid the growing needs of the industry.