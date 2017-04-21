TCS to build world’s largest online community of teaching professionals

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently announced a partnership with Jnana Prabodhini, a social organization focused on running schools and leading initiatives for teacher training and student achievement.

As part of this association, TCS iON is working with Jnana Prabodhini to build the world’s largest online community of teaching professionals. The teaching community, TCS iON Teachers Hub (https://teacher.tcsionhub.in) will offer a platform for both experienced and new teachers to contribute and collaborate with their peers as well as experts to explore a diverse range of issues. The community will also provide a wide range of certification courses and training programs including a number of free certification courses to help teachers enhance their skills enabling them to achieve their full potential and work towards academic and professional success.

TCS iON Teachers Hub is being hosted on TCS iON Digital HUB, an online Content Market Place that aims to connect professional organizations offering rich content with individuals who want to learn and upgrade their skills to grow.

The TCS iON Teachers Hub is open to anyone who wants to join the community. The community will be particularly useful to individuals who inspire to be teachers, budding teachers, pre-service teachers, in-service teachers and experts within their field of teaching to contribute, create, enhance, share and collaborate with their peer group and help to build a culture that believes in enhancing the quality of teaching and learning. The rich content available on TCS iON Teachers Hub such as blogs, teaching resources, videos and courses has been developed by subject matter experts and educators working with TCS along with Jnana Prabodhini. Content available on the hub will be relevant for teachers teaching at all levels including primary & pre-primary, middle school and senior school teachers. The content will focus on upgrading teaching skills through integrated learning, project-based learning, inclusion and special education as well as conceptual understanding of a particular subject or topic.

Commenting on the partnership, V Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON said, “Creating the right educational framework is an important element of any society. No educational framework is complete without the support of teachers and the teaching community at large. We believe that our partnership with Jnana Prabodhini will help all teachers benefit from peer learning and collaboration. More importantly, it provides teachers an opportunity to grow their skills and take on larger roles within their institution. For us, we see this partnership as having the potential to transform the society.”

Speaking about the initiative, Vivek Ponkshe, Director Training and Education, Jnana Prabodhini, said, “At Jnana Prabodhini, we believe that change in education is important to motivate teachers to excel and impact student achievement. Over the years, we have already developed content and courses that facilitates continuous learning amongst teachers. Moving those courses online basis our partnership with TCS, we believe, will benefit all existing as well as aspiring teachers to build and enhance their skills. It will also encourage more individuals to take on teaching as a profession and that for us will be one of the biggest success of this noble initiative.”