Tech Mahindra opens cyber security centre in Andhra Pradesh

Tech Mahindra has said it has set up the country’s first ‘Cyber Security Operations Centre’ (APCSOC) in Vijayawada, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government. The state-of-the-art CSOC is equipped with traditional SOC and predictive threat analytics capabilities and the security coverage extends to all central and state government entities, a company press release said.

Cyber security breaches are set to become a bigger menace with increasing focus on digitalisation, especially in the government space.

“Cyber security has undoubtedly become an increasingly critical and important issue. The APCSOC is our first line of defence against cyber threats,” Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT Nara Lokesh said.

The APCSOC, the first-of-its-kind in India, will leverage Tech Mahindra’s global expertise in cyber security and risk management.

“We are confident the APCSOC will be a shining example of excellence and pave the way for a robust government security framework,” said C P Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra.

The establishment of APCSOC is a manifestation of Tech Mahindra’s strategy to deliver excellence and value in the cyber security space, as part of it TechMNxt charter, it added.