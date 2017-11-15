Tech Mahindra partners Toshiba Digital Solutions for Smart Factory Market

Toshiba Digital Solutions and Tech Mahindra have announced their strategic partnership to work in the area of smart factory. Both Toshiba Digital Solutions and Tech Mahindra are information and communication technology (ICT) companies with a strong background in manufacturing. As strategic partners, the two companies will synergize their group manufacturing heritage, domain expertise and existing customer base to expand business in the smart factory market together.

Digitalization is revolutionizing every industry and reshaping every aspect of a business. Industry 4.0 is referred as the most significant revolution of the manufacturing industry. Factories today have sensors and IoT devices embedded across process, producing data far more than ever before. However, many of the factories do not have enough capability to leverage data captured from the devices and translate it into operational optimization, productivity improvement or predictive analysis. Also, multi-national manufacturers are facing problems to apply an integrated smart factory solution across all production systems at local factories. This partnership will better tackle the issues above by offering an integrated digitalization framework implemented from design and development throughout production and operations as well as providing full scale global support to help headquarters and local factories sustain digital transformation.

Toshiba Digital Solutions developed Meister series, a suite of smart manufacturing solutions, by leveraging manufacturing expertise built up through long years of experience in manufacturing businesses ranging from semiconductors to social infrastructure. Meister series based on “Toshiba IoT Architecture SPINEX” collects, accumulates and utilizes IoT data generated on production lines efficiently to optimize manufacturing processes, improve quality and productivity and provide support throughout business lifecycles. Data connecting platform (“Meister DigitalTwin”) derived from Toshiba’s unique data model and big data high-speed processing infrastructure duplicate manufacturing processes in a digital space, and enable detailed time-series analysis for digital transformation.

Considered as one of the leaders in the IoT space for its capabilities in IoT technology services, Tech Mahindra has been building capabilities in this space through a mix of organic and inorganic means. A strong understanding of the communication technologies powered by connected devices an boosted by focused investment in Industry 4.0 has positioned Tech Mahindra as a leading solutions provider in IoT space with global clientele that includes some of the biggest names in the industry. Furthermore, Tech Mahindra is betting big on its D.A.V.I.D strategy, which is based on five technological pillars such as Digitalization, Automation, Verticalization, Innovation and Disruption. IoT is a major ingredient in the overall bouquet of offering.

This partnership aims to leverage strengths of both sides and offer a one stop solution for manufacturer customers with the latest IoT technologies and system integration capabilities from both sides. Customers will be able to transform existing operations to run better and change faster while at the same time being able to grow greater through new services launched from the analyzed data.

“We are delighted to join hands with Toshiba Digital Solutions known for their leadership across various industrial segments, domain expertise and special manufacturing processing knowledge. This coupled with Tech Mahindra’s system integration, consulting and expertise across IoT and ‘Factory of the Future’ ensure that we are able to bring the best of breed solution for the customers,” said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Senior VP & Global Head, Integrated Engineering Solutions at Tech Mahindra. “Our integration capability in Information Technology and Operational Technology, and global experience in Manufacturing Execution System and allied systems would make us an ideal partner for companies embarking on their journey of Digital Transformation,” he added.

“Toshiba recognizes the urgent need of manufacturers for advancing their digital transformation in the trend of Industry 4.0 and has developed a suite of smart factory solutions to answer that,” said Shunsuke Okada, Vice President of Industrial Solutions Division of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation. “Teaming up with Tech Mahindra will expand the availability of Toshiba’s smart factory solutions to serve customers in different regions of the world more efficiently. We look forward to leveraging our technology with Tech Mahindra’s expertise to further accelerate the market adoption of smart factory globally.”