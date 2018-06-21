Tech Mahindra sets up its R&D arm ‘Makers Lab’ in Germany, US

Digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services provider Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic investment in the US and Germany. The firm has inaugurated its research and development centre, Makers Lab, in Munich, Germany and at Plano, Dallas, the US.

According to Tech Mahindra, Maker’s Lab is a R&D hub for co-innovation of solutions and services of the future with customers, partner companies, research institutions, universities, and start-ups.

“Innovation is the key to ensure that we are future-ready. Through our research arm Makers Lab in the US and Germany, we intend to inspire our partner ecosystem, academia and employees to focus on innovation in next gen technologies and customer experience,” said Tech Mahindra CEO and MD, C P Gurnani, said in a statement, adding, “We believe it is our responsibility to invest in the local communities we operate in and initiatives like these help inspire and increase the employability of future technologists.”

According to the statement, with the launch of the Makers Lab in the US and Germany, Tech Mahindra now has seven R&D centres globally.

Makers Lab development work is focused on next gen technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, 5G.

“The mission of the Makers Lab is to be a conduit between academia, research and businesses to provide solutions to its customers, and provide a space for these partners to tinker with disruptive technology that we feel will make the enterprise of the future. The technological mission of the Lab is to understand intelligence at its primal level, and to come up with solutions which are practical and have a far reaching effect,” added Nikhil Malhotra, Head of Makers Lab at Tech Mahindra.