Tech Mahindra to set up Artificial Intelligence Lab in China

India’s Tech Mahindra and Chinese business consulting firm Gao Feng Advisory Company will set up a Joint Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab in Shanghai which will work in the areas of futuristic digital technologies including AI Chatbot Services, Smart Process Automation, NLP (Text Analytics), Image Recognition & Processing, Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics, said a statement.

With this, both the firms aim to deliver comprehensive set of services to their clients in the Greater China region starting from strategy to implementation and enabling clients in their Digital Transformation journey, said Tech Mahindra.

“The collaboration aims to play a significant role in transforming local Chinese as well as multinational enterprises to move to the next levels of digitalization powered by AI. The lab aims to create unique IPs and Proof of Concepts (PoCs) to address not only industry specific business challenges but also create newer revenue streams for companies, specifically in Automotive, Healthcare, Hightech and Retail segments,” said Tech Mahindra.

Under this partnership, the newly launched Lab will develop solutions to do Predictive Analytics, Data Modeling and leveraging established partner ecosystem for using Digital Twin technology to reduce variability in manufacturing, optimize cost and reduce development life cycles.

In addition, the lab will combine Augmented Reality, Virtual reality and Mixed Reality technologies to develop solutions for manufacturing industry and reduce maintenance cost, accelerate manufacturing automation and digital manufacturing initiatives.

Company also said that the Lab will leverage Tech Mahindra’s RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and IoT frameworks and ecosystem to develop AI Chatbot for customer applications and help them reduce labor cost.

“China has become breeding ground for the adoption of new technologies and innovation in recent years. We are operating our engineering services business for more than 15 years in China with 500+ engagements and we feel that we can provide solutions to the complex problems of our customers,” stated Karthikeyan Natarajan, Sr. Vice President and Global Head of Integrated Engineering Solutions, Tech Mahindra.

“Our AI Lab in Shanghai will enable customers to reduce their product development cost through Agile/Devops process methodologies and AI-based testing & automation frameworks while helping them achieve high efficiency in manufacturing processes and utilizing and monetizing data apart from creating data analytics center of excellence,” Natarajan added.

“The partnership with Tech Mahindra and setting up of AI lab allows Gao Feng to offer our clients a broad set of capabilities beyond those typically found among strategy consultancies, leveraging deep expertise in the area of Artificial intelligence, IoT and Predictive Analytics,” said Dr. Edward Tse, Founder and CEO of Gao Feng.