Tech to society: HCL Chairman Shiv Nadar donates Rs 1 crore to Lord Venkateswara

By on July 24, 2018
A donation of Rs one crore has been made to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala by Chairman of tech major HCL, Shiv Nadar. Nadar handed over a demand draft for Rs 1,00,00,001 to a temple official last night after offering prayers at the shrine, TTD public relations officer T Ravi told PTI.

He said the HCL chairman requested Tirumala Tirupati Devasathanams which administers the cash-rich shrine to utilise the fund for a hospital trust run by it for differently-abled people in Tirupati.

